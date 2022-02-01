Man who showed gun to Walmart clerk and stole televisions Monday arrested; two others still on the loose

Huntsville Police say they have arrested 22-year-old Quantavius Torrelle Hawkins and charged him with first-degree robbery.
Police say the arrest is a result of a robbery at a Walmart on University Drive Monday.
According to HPD, Hawkins was the man that showed the pistol to the employee who asked for a receipt when she saw the three men leaving the store.
Police are still looking for the two other offenders in the case. They say they have located the vehicle that the thieves got away in.
Hawkins is in the Madison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.