 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Jomyco Davis new mugshot

A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail.

35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit.

PREVIOUS: Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office

Davis now faces a slew of charges.

They include possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer (felony offense), resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, and robbery.

Davis is being held without bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you