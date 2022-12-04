Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges

A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail.
35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit.
PREVIOUS: Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
Davis now faces a slew of charges.
They include possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer (felony offense), resisting arrest, unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, and robbery.
Davis is being held without bond.