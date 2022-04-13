 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, official says

  • Updated
  • 0
Frank R. James

Frank R. James

NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire.

Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for Frank R. James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

By Wednesday morning, New York authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting itself.

He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and railed against New York City’s mayor.

Recommended for you