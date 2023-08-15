Man throws rock through Morgan County Sheriff's Office lobby door, walks in to be arrested

A Somerville man was arrested after throwing a rock through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office lobby door.
Jason Michael Anello, 45, was charged with criminal mischief, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Anello came to the sheriff's office Monday, picked up a rock, and threw it through the lobby door. Anello then entered the building to be arrested.
Anello was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $10,000.
Court records show Anello has a history of several apparently non-violent arrests.