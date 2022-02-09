Man sought in attempted Athens bank robbery now linked to Elkmont bank robbery

The Athens Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank in Athens, then robbed one in Elkmont.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson said his department was notified about 3:48 p.m. Wednesday of an incident at Regions Bank on U.S. 72 East. Johnson said the offender handed the teller a note demanding money but left the bank without any money.
Police are looking for a white male wearing a Nashville Predators hat, gray T-shirt with neon orange writing of Turkey Trot on it, a mask with a small University of Alabama seal and blue jeans. The man left on foot, traveling west.
At 4:43 p.m., the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says, it received a report of a robbery at Citizens Bank in Elkmont. No one was injured in the robbery, and it's unknown at this time how much was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 256-233-8700.