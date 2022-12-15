 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man sought for attacking police, bringing stun gun to Jan. 6 riot arrested Tuesday in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryan Shawn Smith at U.S. Capitol

This screengrab from body-worn camera footage shows Bryan Shawn Smith at the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

A man has been arrested in Huntsville on federal charges stemming from his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

Court documents state Bryan Shawn Smith joined a "group assault against law enforcement officers" as they guarded the Capitol. An FBI special agent said Smith was identified in surveillance footage, YouTube videos and body-worn camera footage as he helped rioters enter the Capitol.

At one point, Smith allegedly held up a stun gun and sparked it before passing it off to another rioter, who later tried to use it against an officer.

The agent said Smith can be seen entering a tunnel at the Capitol, giving the stun gun to someone and then leaving the tunnel. In his statement, the agent said Smith "pumped his fist in an apparent effort to inspire others in the large crowd to press into the tunnel and continue the riot."

He later re-entered the tunnel and helped push against a police line attempting to block rioters' entry into the Capitol, according to the agent.

Bryan Shawn Smith at U.S. Capitol

Bryan Shawn Smith, circled in yellow, is seen on surveillance footage as he enters a U.S. Capitol tunnel and passes a stun gun to someone during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

In addition to the video evidence, the FBI's investigation found Smith took a leave of absence from his job Jan. 6–8, 2021, a phone number associated with him was identified in the Capitol area during the riot and his vehicle was seen driving through Virginia on the morning of the riot. 

A warrant for Smith's arrest was issued Nov. 30, and records show Smith was arrested Tuesday in Huntsville. 

He faces six federal charges in all: 

  • Civil disorder
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

A court hearing in Smith's case has been set for Dec. 20.

The next public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee will air noon Monday on WAAY 31 and waaytv.com

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you