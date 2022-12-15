Man sought for attacking police, bringing stun gun to Jan. 6 riot arrested in Huntsville

A man has been arrested in Huntsville on federal charges stemming from his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Court documents state Bryan Shawn Smith joined a "group assault against law enforcement officers" as they guarded the Capitol. An FBI special agent said Smith was identified in surveillance footage, YouTube videos and body-worn camera footage as he helped rioters enter the Capitol.
At one point, Smith allegedly held up a stun gun and sparked it before passing it off to another rioter, who later tried to use it against an officer.
The agent said Smith can be seen entering a tunnel at the Capitol, giving the stun gun to someone and then leaving the tunnel. In his statement, the agent said Smith "pumped his fist in an apparent effort to inspire others in the large crowd to press into the tunnel and continue the riot."
He later re-entered the tunnel and helped push against a police line attempting to block rioters' entry into the Capitol, according to the agent.
In addition to the video evidence, the FBI's investigation found Smith took a leave of absence from his job Jan. 6–8, 2021, a phone number associated with him was identified in the Capitol area during the riot and his vehicle was seen driving through Virginia on the morning of the riot.
A warrant for Smith's arrest was issued Nov. 30, and records show Smith was arrested Tuesday in Huntsville.
He faces six federal charges in all:
- Civil disorder
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
A court hearing in Smith's case has been set for Dec. 20.
The next public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee will air noon Monday on WAAY 31 and waaytv.com.