Man sought after injuring Opelika police officer, believed to be 'serious threat' to public

The Opelika Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking the public's help in locating Jarren McKay Allen of Smiths Station in connection to the injury of an Opelika police officer.
Allen is a 33-year-old Black male, 6'3" and weighing 220 pounds. He has visible neck tattoos and is believed to be a "serious threat" to the public.
Allen was last seen 3 p.m. Wednesday on foot near Exit 51 on Interstate 85. He was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.
Opelika Police said Allen is wanted for charges of first-degree assault, failure to render aid and possession of a controlled substance. Police said an officer responded to report of a driver striking a Kroger cart return about 1 p.m. Wednesday, only to have the suspect flee the scene and strike the officer in the process.
The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Auburn Police Department helped locate the suspect's vehicle a short time later in the Auburn area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220 or call 911.