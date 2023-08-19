 Skip to main content
Man shot multiple times after allegedly breaking into Madison home

A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he allegedly tried to break into a home in Madison Saturday morning. 

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place off of the 6000 block of Wall Triana Highway. 

The Sheriff's Office said while the man was trying to break into the home, the homeowner shot him multiple times. He is expected to survive. 

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at the time and the investigation is ongoing. 

