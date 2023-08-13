 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 and 115 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Man shot, injured while burglarizing home in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department said a man was shot and injured while attempting to burglarize a home. 

HPD said they received a call of a burglary around 1:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hewitt Street before receiving a call of a gunshot victim shortly after at 4000 University Drive. 

An investigator with the Special Victims Unit determined 42-year-old Troy Fletcher was burglarizing the home when he was shot, before he fled to a Checkers restaurant. 

Fletcher is being charged with domestic violence-burglary, due to his relation with the victim. 

HPD said Fletcher is expected to be ok and will be booked into the Madison County Jail once he is released from the hospital. 

An investigation is ongoing into the crime. 

