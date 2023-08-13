Man shot, injured while burglarizing home in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department said a man was shot and injured while attempting to burglarize a home.
HPD said they received a call of a burglary around 1:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Hewitt Street before receiving a call of a gunshot victim shortly after at 4000 University Drive.
An investigator with the Special Victims Unit determined 42-year-old Troy Fletcher was burglarizing the home when he was shot, before he fled to a Checkers restaurant.
Fletcher is being charged with domestic violence-burglary, due to his relation with the victim.
HPD said Fletcher is expected to be ok and will be booked into the Madison County Jail once he is released from the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing into the crime.