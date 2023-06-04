Man shot at Huntsville officers as they investigated a shooting, 3 people injured during incidents

A Huntsville man is behind bars after police say he shot at officers who were on the scene of a shooting call.
The Huntsville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Old Monrovia Road and Stones Throw Drive around 11 Saturday night for a shooting call.
Two people were transported to the hospital by HEMSI with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what led up to that incident.
Huntsville Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit investigators have charged a 16 and 17-year-old with armed robbery.
Both teens have been charged as adults and booked in the Madison County Jail.
Due to their age, police say no further information will be released about the individuals charged.
While police were on the scene at Old Monrovia Road and Stones Throw Drive, 26-year-old Robert Davisson Lambdin started shooting at officers and people in the area.
Police say a citizen was hit by Lambdin when he was shooting.
That person was transported to the hospital by HEMSI with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Lambdin continued to shoot at officers before he was apprehended by a K-9.
Lambdin had minor injuries from the shooting and was transported by HEMSI to the hospital.
Lambdin was shot when an officer returned fire, police say.
The Huntsville Police Department asked SBI to investigate that part of the call.
Lambdin is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
He is in the Madison County Jail without bond.