Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 Huntsville fatal DUI crash

A Huntsville man convicted of manslaughter after a 2018 crash in which he drove off the road, into a house, and killed a woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Antony Wu also must pay fines.
Authorities said Wu was driving under the influence when the wreck occurred. Immediately after the wreck, Wu refused to leave the 1996 Dodge Ram he had been driving, and neighbors said police had to break the window to get him out.
Police said that Wu hit a parked truck, a fence and a bush before entering the home. His truck crashed into 48-year-old Joy Vaughn’s bedroom, where Vaughn was sleeping.
Her sister, a WAAY 31 employee, was also asleep in the home at the time.
Wu was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the wreck.