 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH with
frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected for much of the
afternoon and early evening period. Frequent wind gusts around
60 MPH are expected in the highest terrain of northeast Alabama
and southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT this morning to 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 Huntsville fatal DUI crash

  • 0

A Huntsville man convicted of manslaughter after a 2018 crash in which he drove off the road, into a house, and killed a woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Antony Wu also must pay fines. 

Authorities said Wu was driving under the influence when the wreck occurred. Immediately after the wreck, Wu refused to leave the 1996 Dodge Ram he had been driving, and neighbors said police had to break the window to get him out.

READ MORE: Suspect in deadly crash has checkered past

Police said that Wu hit a parked truck, a fence and a bush before entering the home. His truck crashed into 48-year-old Joy Vaughn’s bedroom, where Vaughn was sleeping.

Her sister, a WAAY 31 employee, was also asleep in the home at the time. 

READ MORE: Family remembers Huntsville woman killed in crash

Wu was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the wreck.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you