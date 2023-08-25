Man robs PNC Bank; Madison police search for suspect

A PNC Bank was robbed Friday in Madison.
According to the Madison Police Department, the incident happened about 4:49 p.m. at the PNC Bank on Sullivan Street. Police arrived around 5 p.m.
Police say the suspect walked into the bank and told the teller he had a firearm. The suspect then passed the teller a note demanding money. Police say the teller gave him money, and the suspect took the note back and money given and then left the bank with cash. The amount taken has not been disclosed at this time.
There were no injuries.
The suspect was described by police as a white male with a medium build and is around 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall. Police say he was wearing a blue and white wash shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and glasses.
The suspect left on foot, and police are currently searching for him.