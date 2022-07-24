Man on motorcycle killed in Lawrence County crash

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday near Moulton.
Rafael D. Marchen, 55, of Haleyville was fatally injured when the 2009 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle he was riding hit a 2014 BMW Mini Cooper, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Alabama 33 near Mile Marker 20, about five miles south of Moulton in Lawrence County.
Marchen was flown by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Troopers are investigating the crash.