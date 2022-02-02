Man looks to rebuild business in Ardmore after fire

One man, who says he was here to serve the community, is now forced to rebuild his business after it caught fire.
Andrew Weise, owner of North Alabama Appliance in Ardmore, said he was excited to provide appliances to North Alabamians, especially during a time in which the products are harder to get. He said they were opening to the public within the next month.
"There’s just nothing you can do," he said of the fire. "It’s a perfect storm for a failure. This was the biggest, catastrophic failure I know of in my life, and I’m sure a lot of people are all mesmerized about it."
His business caught fire Tuesday. Wiese told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that he had been inside, running business as usual, when a forklift next to pile of rubbish caught fire outside. He said he tried to put it out, but the wind caused the fire to move to the building, and he called the fire department for help.
Now, the building has been deemed a total loss, and Weise said his next steps are to rebuild. There's no set date for that, and he has started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the job. He said his appliances were just days away from being covered under insurance.