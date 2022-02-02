Man looks to rebuild business in Ardmore after fire

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 12 AM CST THURSDAY THROUGH 12
AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 12 AM CST Thursday through 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are already running high and
could flood with additional heavy rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Man looks to rebuild business in Ardmore after fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Burned Ardmore Business

One man, who says he was here to serve the community, is now forced to rebuild his business after it caught fire.

Andrew Weise, owner of North Alabama Appliance in Ardmore, said he was excited to provide appliances to North Alabamians, especially during a time in which the products are harder to get. He said they were opening to the public within the next month.

"There’s just nothing you can do," he said of the fire. "It’s a perfect storm for a failure. This was the biggest, catastrophic failure I know of in my life, and I’m sure a lot of people are all mesmerized about it."

His business caught fire Tuesday. Wiese told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that he had been inside, running business as usual, when a forklift next to pile of rubbish caught fire outside. He said he tried to put it out, but the wind caused the fire to move to the building, and he called the fire department for help.

Now, the building has been deemed a total loss, and Weise said his next steps are to rebuild. There's no set date for that, and he has started a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the job. He said his appliances were just days away from being covered under insurance.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you