Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Cullman County

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Cullman man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It happened around 3:15 Sunday morning on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman.

ALEA says 40-year-old Shane J. Cochran was fatally injured when the Jeep he was driving went off the road, struck a tree, then overturned.

Cochran was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, ALEA says. He was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

