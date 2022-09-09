Man jailed after being found passed out in car, blocking Morgan County roadway

A Lacey's Spring man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the roadway Thursday morning.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched early Thursday to the 700 block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive after someone called to report the unconscious driver.
When deputies arrived, they found 45-year-old McKinley Titus Morrow still behind the wheel. They also found him to be in possession of "a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as a small quantity of Xanax," the sheriff's office said.
Morrow was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, then to Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $6,300