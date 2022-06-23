Man jailed after barricading himself inside Madison home

Madison Police say 28-year-old Nicholas Olberding has been detained after barricading himself inside a home that was not his on Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to the home, later said to be on Shoreline Drive, about 6 p.m. for an "unwanted guest."
Olberding is charged with violation of a domestic protection order, harassment, harassing communications, two counts of domestic violence-burglary, criminal trespass, and reckless endangerment.
Madison Police say Olberding was armed and fired one shot into the air when officers first arrived and attempted to make contact with him, before barricading himself into the home.
The situation ended peacefully around 10:00p.m. No one was injured.
PREVIOUS:
