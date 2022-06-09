Man in U.S. illegally gets 20 years in prison for making child porn with teen runaway in Huntsville

A man in the United States illegally will spend 20 years in prison for making child pornography with a teenage runaway in Huntsville.
Myron Marroquin Lopez, 32, was sentenced by a federal judge on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and U.S. Marshal Marty Keely.
Lopez, an undocumented person living in the United States, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
He received 240 months in prison to be followed by lifetime supervised released.
Lopez was accused of raping his 15-year-old victim multiple times over the course of three days at a Huntsville home. During questioning by a human trafficking expert, the teen told authorities she’d been held against her will, physically abused and raped over a three-day period.
According to the plea agreement, in October 2021, a report was made to the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department that a 15-year-old girl from Washington, D.C., ran away from home.
Through combined investigative efforts between federal and local partners, the child was rescued about a week later, where she was found with Lopez in Birmingham.
Lopez had taken the child from the Metro D.C. area to Huntsville. Lopez had engaged in sexual activity with the child, and videos of the activity were located on his cell phone.