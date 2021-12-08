You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Man in critical condition after being rescued from creek in Madison County

little lones road wreck

Crews are on the scene of a wreck on Little Lones Road that left a man submerged in a creek. The man was rescued and taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, according to an official.

Crews are on the scene of a van partially submerged in a creek.

The crash happened on Little Lones Road in Madison County. According to Zachary Trulson with Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, a van left the roadway and landed in a creek on the driver's side. The driver was submerged underwater for about 15 minutes.

A witnesses told WAAY 31 the man hit a mailbox before going into the creek. The witness said two people tried to remove the man but could not get his seat belt unbuckled.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said the man was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash. Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad, Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office all assisted in the rescue.

