Man from Arab pleads not guilty to seditious conspiracy in alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Ten Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes and Marshall County resident Joshua James, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to new charges, including seditious conspiracy, related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Another defendant, Edward Vallejo, was not present at the hearing and did not enter a formal plea.
The Justice Department unveiled the indictment against the 11 Oath Keepers charged with sedition in early January, though most had faced other charges already. The indictment alleges the far-right group recruited members, stocked up on weapons and organized to disrupt Congress' certification of the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power.
The members charged with seditious conspiracy — Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel, Brian Ulrich, Thomas Caldwell, James and Vallejo — are tentatively set to go to trial in July.
Prosecutors revealed during the hearing that there are "ongoing discussions" with defense lawyers about whether the seditious conspiracy charges would lead to potential plea deals.
James was arrested in March 2021 after the FBI raided his home on Brashier's Chapel Road in Arab. He was released to home detention and is allowed to go to work.
His charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Those charges continue with the new indictment.
An earlier motion in the case against James included pictures of what prosecutors say is James inside the Capitol, attacking officers and pulling them and their shields while trying to get farther in the building.
The motion also included screenshots of what prosecutors say is James confronting officers.
Rhodes, according to the indictment, told his followers, "We aren't going through this without civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body and spirit," in a November 5, 2020, Signal message. In December, Rhodes again allegedly warned the group that "there is no standard political or legal way out of this."
Oath Keepers from across the country, according to prosecutors, began to plan for violence in D.C. One member, Caldwell, claimed to take a reconnaissance trip to D.C. before Jan. 6. Others, including Vallejo, stashed weapons in a Virginia hotel as part of a quick reaction force.
On Jan. 6, prosecutors allege that Oath Keepers split up — some at the Capitol, others providing security and a third group waiting across the river in Virginia with the cache of weapons.
After the attack at the Capitol, Rhodes allegedly spent more than $17,500 on weapons, equipment and ammunition, and told associates to organize local militias to oppose the Biden administration.