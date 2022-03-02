Man from Arab pleads guilty to conspiracy, will help feds prosecute fellow Jan. 6 Capitol rioters

Joshua James, 34, of Arab pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy charges on Wednesday as part of deal with prosecutors contingent on his cooperation with the U.S. government in their ongoing prosecution of defendants who were involved in the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.
He also pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding.
James' agreement to cooperate with federal prosecutors and investigators means he will testify in other trials as well as to turn over evidence of other crimes.
The judge told James the maximum punishment he faces is 20 years in prison, followed by supervised release for three years. His minimum sentence could be 87 months in prison and a fine.
A sentencing date has not yet been set.
The plea deal is the first of its kind for a Jan. 6th defendant and comes nearly a year after James was charged with impeding and obstructing Congress’ affirmation of the electoral college vote in the 2020 presidential election.
James was an alleged member of the Oath Keepers who was among 10 other people charged with seditious conspiracy.
