Man from Arab killed in late Thursday wreck on Highway 69

The Marshall County Coroner says an Arab man is dead after he was involved in a crash late Thursday.
It happened about 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 69 near Warrenton Road, about a mile west of Guntersville.
Wesley Darnell, 43, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the 1999 Mercury Marquis that Darnell was driving entered the opposing lane and hit another vehicle. Troopers said Darnell was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.