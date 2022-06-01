Man from Arab charged with child sex abuse now facing rape, child porn charges

A man from Arab who was arrested May 27 on a child sex abuse charge is now charged with multiple sex crimes.
Jail records show 23-year-old Olon Morris is charged with second-degree sex abuse, rape, second-degree sodomy, production of pornography with minors, possession of child pornography, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and enticing a child to enter a vehicle/house for immoral purposes.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said the victim in the sex abuse case is older than 12.
Guthrie said the sheriff’s office, Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center investigated the case.
With the new charges, Morris' bond has been increased to $275,000. He remained in the Marshall County Jail as of Wednesday.