Man from Arab charged after meth, pot, hallucinogenic mushrooms found in motel room

A suspected drug dealer is in jail after an investigation at a motel in Arab.
Douglas George, 37, was charged with drug trafficking on Sept. 9 after authorities searched a room at the Quality Inn. He’s being held in the Marshall County Jail without bond, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
The search was conducted by ALEA Region F Drug Task Force, Marshall County Drug Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force agents.
The sheriff’s office says they seized about one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, xanax pills, and liquid GHB.