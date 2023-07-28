 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
are possible. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 106 are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Man found with 19 pounds of meth in Lauderdale County

  • Updated
  • 0
Meth bust in Florence

A man was arrested on drug-related charges after he was found with 19 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jasmond Foster was charged with drug trafficking, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a residence located at 4006 Eastwood Drive in Florence. Foster was seen at the residence prior to going inside.

Documents say the search of the residence revealed a conversion lab that contained approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine.

Meth bust in Florence

A large amount of methamphetamine liquid was also located at the residence. Some of the liquid needed to continue in the conversion process, documents say.

A large amount of empty acetone cans were located in the trash in the dining room area.

After being read his rights, Foster admitted to receiving methamphetamine from another man, documents say.

Meth bust in Florence

