Man found with 19 pounds of meth in Lauderdale County

A man was arrested on drug-related charges after he was found with 19 pounds of methamphetamine.
Jasmond Foster was charged with drug trafficking, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, and unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a residence located at 4006 Eastwood Drive in Florence. Foster was seen at the residence prior to going inside.
Documents say the search of the residence revealed a conversion lab that contained approximately 19 pounds of methamphetamine.
A large amount of methamphetamine liquid was also located at the residence. Some of the liquid needed to continue in the conversion process, documents say.
A large amount of empty acetone cans were located in the trash in the dining room area.
After being read his rights, Foster admitted to receiving methamphetamine from another man, documents say.