Man found shot in Franklin County, Tennessee, dies at hospital; investigation ongoing

A man was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Franklin County, Tennessee, on Sunday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the home on Freedom Lane to investigate a burglary in progress.
That's when they found 47-year-old Jonathan Ray Rollins with a gunshot wound.
Rollins was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Winchester, where he later died.
The sheriff's office is investigating the incident, working with the 12th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
There is not believed to be any threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.