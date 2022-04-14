 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man found guilty of murdering Huntsville woman, stealing her car to chase ex-girlfriend

  • Updated
  • 0
Warren Hardy

Warren Hardy

After less than a full day of deliberation, a Madison County jury has found Warren Hardy guilty in the 2016 shooting death of NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy.

Hardy was accused of shooting Lundy outside her home in Huntsville, then stealing her car so he could chase down his former girlfriend and her family.

He was charged with capital murder. The trial began April 4, with jury selection alone taking four days.

After three days of statements, testimony and evidence — including testimony from Hardy himself — jurors spent Wednesday and Thursday deliberating before returning their guilty verdict.

Hardy was also found guilty on two kidnapping charges, a domestic violence charge, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. 

The trial now moves into the penalty phase where we will learn if Hardy will face the death penalty. 

