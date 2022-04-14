Man found guilty of murdering Huntsville woman, stealing her car to chase ex-girlfriend

After less than a full day of deliberation, a Madison County jury has found Warren Hardy guilty in the 2016 shooting death of NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy.
Hardy was accused of shooting Lundy outside her home in Huntsville, then stealing her car so he could chase down his former girlfriend and her family.
He was charged with capital murder. The trial began April 4, with jury selection alone taking four days.
After three days of statements, testimony and evidence — including testimony from Hardy himself — jurors spent Wednesday and Thursday deliberating before returning their guilty verdict.
Hardy was also found guilty on two kidnapping charges, a domestic violence charge, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The trial now moves into the penalty phase where we will learn if Hardy will face the death penalty.