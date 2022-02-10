Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 fatal DUI crash

A Huntsville man has been convicted of manslaughter after a 2018 crash in which he drove off the road and into a house, killing a woman.
Authorities said Antony Wu was driving under the influence when the wreck occurred. Immediately after the wreck, Wu refused to leave the 1996 Dodge Ram he had been driving, and neighbors said police had to break the window to get him out.
READ MORE: Suspect in deadly crash has checkered past
Police said that Wu hit a parked truck, a fence and a bush before wrecking into the home. His truck crashed into 48-year-old Joy Vaughn’s bedroom, where Vaughn was sleeping.
Her sister, a WAAY 31 employee, was also asleep in the home at the time.
READ MORE: Family remembers Huntsville woman killed in crash
Wu was arrested and charged with manslaughter after the wreck. A mistrial was declared in the case in September 2021, and on Thursday, the case returned to the courtroom for a new trial, this time without a jury.
The judge declared Wu guilty of manslaughter and agreed to dismiss one count of second-degree assault. Sentencing has been set for March 30.