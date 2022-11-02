Man faces felony charges after injuring HPD K-9 officer

After sustaining pretty serious injuries, Kane a Huntsville K-9 is out of surgery and recovering.
This comes after Kane worked to apprehend Jamie James, a man who police say is a fugitive with felony warrants.
James will now face an additional felony charge for harassment. This comes after the attack on Kane which police say happened Tuesday near Bob Wallace and Newby rd.
HPD would not get into the specifics of what happened in this ongoing case but they say Kane suffered injuries to both the mouth and head areas.
He was taken to a veterinarian who specializes in treating those types of injuries.
They also ran 3D scans of Kane to ensure there weren't any fractures.
Kane's injuries happened in the line of duty. Matthews says it isn't uncommon for suspects to try and fight off dogs.
"With police dogs, we have people that when they are being taken into custody, they sometimes will fight with the dog or the handler. There’s ways to address that. It does happen. I have been a supervisor for three and a half years, this is going to be the worst injury for a police dog," said Kevin Matthews, HPD's Sgt. supervisor of the k-9 unit.
Kane is expected to be back on the streets after taking some time off to recuperate.