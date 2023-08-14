Man dies in single-vessel crash on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County

A Mississippi man died Saturday in a marine-related incident that occurred involving a single vessel in the early morning hours.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 63-year-old Ricky D. Rodgers was fatally injured when the aluminum fishing vessel he was operating struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. ALEA says Rodgers was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the crash and was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Pickwick Lake entering Second Creek near the Waterloo area in Lauderdale County.