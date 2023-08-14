 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man dies in single-vessel crash on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Mississippi man died Saturday in a marine-related incident that occurred involving a single vessel in the early morning hours.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 63-year-old Ricky D. Rodgers was fatally injured when the aluminum fishing vessel he was operating struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. ALEA says Rodgers was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the crash and was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Pickwick Lake entering Second Creek near the Waterloo area in Lauderdale County.

