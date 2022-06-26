Man dies in Franklin County crash

A single-vehicle crash fatally injured 47-year-old William Smith of Russellville, ALEA says.
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Franklin County 81.
That's about eight miles east of Russellville.
ALEA says the vehicle Smith was driving went off the road and struck a tree.
Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.