Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

UPDATE:
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville.
He died in an accidental drowning.
---
PREVIOUS:
A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville.
Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on a small flat bottom boat with his brother when he fell off.
It happened around 11 Sunday morning.
Several agencies responded to the scene, spending hours searching the water.
The man's body was recovered around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
He has not been identified.
His brother was not injured.
