...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Man dies from drowning in Marshall County

One person has died from drowning in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Coroner's Office says a body was found by a boater Saturday morning at Morgan Cove Road off Alabama Highway 227 in the Langston area.

The person has been identified as 58-year-old Shannon Ray Crump of Fort Payne, Alabama.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigators found Crump's vehicle and other personal belongings at the boat ramp.

The cause of the drowning is still under investigation by the Marshall County Coroner's Office and Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

