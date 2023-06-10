Man dies from drowning in Marshall County

One person has died from drowning in Marshall County.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says a body was found by a boater Saturday morning at Morgan Cove Road off Alabama Highway 227 in the Langston area.
The person has been identified as 58-year-old Shannon Ray Crump of Fort Payne, Alabama.
Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigators found Crump's vehicle and other personal belongings at the boat ramp.
The cause of the drowning is still under investigation by the Marshall County Coroner's Office and Marshall County Sheriff's Office.