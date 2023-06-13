 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A man has died following a wreck in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at Governors Drive and Governors Place on Sunday about 7:45 p.m.

Justin Keith Crawford, 35, was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

Crawford’s vehicle left the roadway, and he was ejected from it. Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Crawford was transported to Huntsville Hospital by the Huntsville Emergency Medical Services with life-threatening injuries.

Crawford succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you