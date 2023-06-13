Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Huntsville

A man has died following a wreck in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at Governors Drive and Governors Place on Sunday about 7:45 p.m.
Justin Keith Crawford, 35, was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
Crawford’s vehicle left the roadway, and he was ejected from it. Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Crawford was transported to Huntsville Hospital by the Huntsville Emergency Medical Services with life-threatening injuries.
Crawford succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday.