Man dies after trailer overturned in Morgan Co.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a man died after his trailer overturned in Hartselle.
The man was partially stuck in the mud when first responders were able to free him. His family notified deputies that he did not survive his injuries.
This is Alabama's first weather-related death after the overnight storm system.
WAAY 31 is working to learn the name of the man.
Responders were able to free a man who was partially stuck in the mud when a trailer overturned. pic.twitter.com/jH6hqHrbiX— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 25, 2023