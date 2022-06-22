Man detained after barricading himself inside Madison home

UPDATE:
Madison Police say 28-year-old Nicholas Olberding has been detained after barricading himself inside a home, that is not his, on Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to the home, later said to be on Shoreline Drive, around 6:00p.m. for an "unwanted guest."
Olberding committed two felonies and a misdemeanor, police say.
Those charges include burglary to a residence, criminal trespassing and he violated a protection from abuse order against him.
Madison Police say Olberding was armed and fired one shot into the air when officers first arrived and attempted to make contact with him, before barricading himself into the home.
The situation ended peacefully around 10:00p.m. No one was injured.
PREVIOUS:
Madison Police are at the scene of what it's calling an "ongoing police situation" on the 200 block of Harborview Dr. in Madison.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene to learn more information.