Man dead in Morgan County after being struck by vehicle

UPDATE:
The Decatur Police Department says it's believed a man who was found on S Bethel Rd Saturday night was struck by a vehicle while attempting to gather some items from the roadway.
That person has been identified as 43-year-old Mareya Dequece Hannah.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Hannah was still on scene when first responders arrived, according to police.
The investigation is still on going.
PREVIOUS:
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says deputies and other agencies are on the scene of a deadly wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
It happened in the 500 Block of S Bethel Rd near Priceville.
The sheriff's office says the roadway is currently shutdown in that area.
Avoid or use caution due if you have to be in the area at this time.
No other details about the wreck were immediately provided.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.