 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Friday was 17.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by
midday.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.6 feet on 12/31/2019.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man convicted, sentenced to life without parole in 2016 Sonic murder in Limestone County

  • Updated
  • 0
Dacedric Deshun Ward

Dacedric Deshun Ward

A Limestone County jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2016.

Dacedric Deshun Ward, now 28, has been in jail since his initial arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jason Ender West at a Sonic on County Line Road in December 2016. This week, a jury convicted him of two counts of capital murder.

"We're very excited about the jury verdict that was rendered this morning," said Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones. "It was a very difficult case. It was a very emotional case for the jury, but it's also been a very emotional case for the family."

The first count of capital murder stemmed from Ward killing West in the middle of robbing him, while the second was because Ward was in a car when he fired the fatal shot. He was sentenced Friday to life without parole.

Jones said the family had waited six years for justice, and prosecutors were  very glad to be able to give them that justice Friday.

"They never lost faith in the process," Jones said of the victim's family. "They were here for every moment in the trial."

Another suspect, Trevor Davis Cantrell, was also arrested for West's murder. According to Madison Police, Cantrell told investigators he set up the meeting at Sonic by telling West they would sell him pills, when the plan was for Ward and Cantrell to rob West instead. 

Cantrell is also charged with two counts of capital murder and remains in the Limestone County Detention Center. His trial is set for April 18.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you