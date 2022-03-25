Man convicted, sentenced to life without parole in 2016 Sonic murder in Limestone County

A Limestone County jury has found a man guilty of shooting and killing a man in 2016.
Dacedric Deshun Ward, now 28, has been in jail since his initial arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jason Ender West at a Sonic on County Line Road in December 2016. This week, a jury convicted him of two counts of capital murder.
"We're very excited about the jury verdict that was rendered this morning," said Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones. "It was a very difficult case. It was a very emotional case for the jury, but it's also been a very emotional case for the family."
The first count of capital murder stemmed from Ward killing West in the middle of robbing him, while the second was because Ward was in a car when he fired the fatal shot. He was sentenced Friday to life without parole.
Jones said the family had waited six years for justice, and prosecutors were very glad to be able to give them that justice Friday.
"They never lost faith in the process," Jones said of the victim's family. "They were here for every moment in the trial."
Another suspect, Trevor Davis Cantrell, was also arrested for West's murder. According to Madison Police, Cantrell told investigators he set up the meeting at Sonic by telling West they would sell him pills, when the plan was for Ward and Cantrell to rob West instead.
Cantrell is also charged with two counts of capital murder and remains in the Limestone County Detention Center. His trial is set for April 18.