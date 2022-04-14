 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man convicted of capital murder now awaits jurors' sentence recommendation

  • Updated
  • 0
Warren Hardy

A man convicted of capital murder in Huntsville could now face the death penalty.

Warren Hardy, the man who killed retired NASA employee Kathleen Lundy back in 2016, must now await the jurors’ recommended sentence.

It was an emotional day Thursday at the Madison County Courthouse.

At about 3:30 p.m., the jury was released for deliberation to recommend a sentence of either life in prison or death.

During the penalty phase, Hardy's role as a father was the main focus. His family members took the stand, saying he’s a good father to his 7-year-old daughter, who is battling cancer.

The defense also mentioned Hardy's mental health as a concern. The defense stated that Hardy attempted suicide just one day before he killed Kathleen Lundy on Aug. 26, 2016.

As for the state, the prosecutor was emotional as she began recalling Lundy's death, saying the murder Hardy committed was heinous, cruel and atrocious.

The state also mentioned that, due to Hardy's actions, a family must now live in this nightmare of knowing that Lundy was brutally and unjustifiably murdered.

Hardy will face the death penalty if at least 10 jurors vote in favor of that. At least seven voters must agree on life imprisonment without parole.

The judge will have the final say.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

