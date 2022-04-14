Man convicted of capital murder now awaits jurors' sentence recommendation

A man convicted of capital murder in Huntsville could now face the death penalty.
Warren Hardy, the man who killed retired NASA employee Kathleen Lundy back in 2016, must now await the jurors’ recommended sentence.
It was an emotional day Thursday at the Madison County Courthouse.
At about 3:30 p.m., the jury was released for deliberation to recommend a sentence of either life in prison or death.
During the penalty phase, Hardy's role as a father was the main focus. His family members took the stand, saying he’s a good father to his 7-year-old daughter, who is battling cancer.
The defense also mentioned Hardy's mental health as a concern. The defense stated that Hardy attempted suicide just one day before he killed Kathleen Lundy on Aug. 26, 2016.
As for the state, the prosecutor was emotional as she began recalling Lundy's death, saying the murder Hardy committed was heinous, cruel and atrocious.
The state also mentioned that, due to Hardy's actions, a family must now live in this nightmare of knowing that Lundy was brutally and unjustifiably murdered.
Hardy will face the death penalty if at least 10 jurors vote in favor of that. At least seven voters must agree on life imprisonment without parole.
The judge will have the final say.