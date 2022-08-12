Man charged with murder of woman found in Tuscumbia home

Tuscumbia Police have formally charged Marlan Phillips with the murder of Jennifer Parrish, the woman found stabbed Thursday morning in Tuscumbia.
Phillips was announced as person of interest Thursday after officers discovered Parrish's body. By mid-afternoon, he was in custody.
Now, he faces charges of murder and abuse of a corpse, according to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan. Bond will be set this afternoon.
Parrish, who was originally from Florence, had been living on Monroe Drive in Tuscumbia for the last few months, Logan said Thursday.
