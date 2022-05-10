Man charged with murder in Toney shootings

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in Toney.
Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr., surrendered to sheriff’s investigators about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He’s been charged with murder and two counts of assault. His bond has been set at $150,000.
He previously had been identified only as a person of interest in the investigation.
Deputies responded to Spirit Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday to find one person dead and two others wounded from the shooting.
Investigators have not released any of the victims' names.