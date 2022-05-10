 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with murder in Toney shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr.

Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr. 

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in Toney.

Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr., surrendered to sheriff’s investigators about 4 p.m. Tuesday. He’s been charged with murder and two counts of assault. His bond has been set at $150,000.

He previously had been identified only as a person of interest in the investigation.

Deputies responded to Spirit Drive about 6 p.m. Saturday to find one person dead and two others wounded from the shooting.

Investigators have not released any of the victims' names.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you