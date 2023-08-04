Man charged with murder in overdose; Limestone Co. sheriff says he ate cereal before calling 911

An Athens man faces multiple charges, including murder, after authorities said he took time to eat before calling 911 about a woman overdosing.
Gary Amerson, 46, was charged with felony murder for the death of the victim, drug trafficking (methamphetamine), possession of a pistol by a violent felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Pills and fentanyl), felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and distribution of a controlled substance.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and investigators responded to an overdose call in the 13,000 block of Quinn Road about 7:24 p.m. July 26.
Deputies say they found an unresponsive female in the living room of Amerson’s home when they arrived.
Deputies say Amerson told them he administered a dose of Narcan to the victim, ate a bowl of cereal, and called 911. He said this happened 20 minutes after discovering her unresponsive.
The sheriff's office said investigators discovered Amerson had actually waited longer than an hour to call 911.
Amerson is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $110,000 bond.
The identity of the deceased woman has not been released.