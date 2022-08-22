Man charged with murder following deadly Madison shooting Sunday

A man is in the Madison County Jail, charged with murder following a deadly shooting Sunday.
Madison Police arrested Donquise Kelton overnight. He is also facing an attempted murder charge.
Investigators said he shot two people Sunday afternoon on Angela Drive near Gillespie road. One victim died at the hospital. The other victim is expected to be OK.
They believe a fight between upstairs and downstairs neighbors led to the shooting.
Madison Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the incident to call 256-772-6274 or submit a tip to tellmpd@madisonal.gov.