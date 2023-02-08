Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire

A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire.
Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
With large flames showing, two Moulton firefighters entered the house through a back window and found McDaniel in a bedroom. Life-saving attempts after his rescue were not successful.
Evidence discovered at the fire and witness statements led officials to determine the fire was set deliberately.
On Wednesday, the Moulton Police Department charged Posey Jerome Echols with capital murder and two counts of arson. Echols was served the arrest warrants at the Lawrence County Jail, where Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said he was already incarcerated due to a probation violation.
Knight said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, FBI Huntsville Office, the Cullman and Mobile police departments, and Gulf Coast Technology Center were involved in the investigation with his officers and the fire department.