 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with frequent
gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Posey Jerome Echols

Posey Jerome Echols

A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire.

Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.

With large flames showing, two Moulton firefighters entered the house through a back window and found McDaniel in a bedroom. Life-saving attempts after his rescue were not successful.

Evidence discovered at the fire and witness statements led officials to determine the fire was set deliberately.

On Wednesday, the Moulton Police Department charged Posey Jerome Echols with capital murder and two counts of arson. Echols was served the arrest warrants at the Lawrence County Jail, where Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said he was already incarcerated due to a probation violation.

Knight said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff and District Attorney’s offices, Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, FBI Huntsville Office, the Cullman and Mobile police departments, and Gulf Coast Technology Center were involved in the investigation with his officers and the fire department.

700 block Perry Street Moulton fire

This is the home that burned in the 700 block of Perry Street in Moulton. Durman Ray McDaniel died in the fire.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you