Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Madison Co. wrong-way crash that killed Florida teen

An Etowah County man faces a murder charge and two first-degree aggravated assault charges stemming from a 2021 wreck in Madison County that killed a Florida teen and injured three people, including himself.
Byron Craig Mayo, 62, of Southside was arrested Tuesday morning on the charges. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Mayo was travelling on the wrong side of U.S. 431 near Oak Grove Road, about 2 miles south of New Hope, when his 2018 Ford F-150 collided with a 2015 Honda Accord.
Sixteen-year-old Mikey Stroz, a passenger in the Honda, was killed at the scene. His mother, Jacklynn Stroz, later told WAAY 31 that her ex-husband and Mikey's sister were also in the car.
They stayed in the intensive care unit for more than a week, recovering from injuries sustained in the crash. Months later, Jacklynn Stroz said she was still dealing with constant reminders of the dreams her son would never achieve as she waited and fought for charges to be announced against Mayo.
Mayo remains in the Madison County Jail as of Tuesday evening in lieu of $100,000 bond.