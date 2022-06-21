Man charged with manslaughter after granddaughter drowns in Madison County

A Madison man has been arrested for the drowning death of his granddaughter during Memorial Day weekend.
Court records state 44-year-old Tony Allen Burks was under the influence of "some substance" and allowed the 1-year-old to enter the pool area while he was grilling.
The incident happened May 31 in Madison County, but it wasn't until Monday that he was arrested on one charge of manslaughter.
According to the child's mother — Burks' daughter — the Madison County Sheriff's Office reviewed video footage from outside the pool that showed the 1-year-old in the pool for 17 minutes before Burks noticed and pulled her out.
The sheriff's office obtained a warrant and had been looking for Burks for the last two weeks.
After his arrest, he was booked at the Madison County Jail. He was released about 4 p.m. Monday on $30,000 bond.