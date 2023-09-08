 Skip to main content
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim multiple times in Arab

  • Updated
A man from Arab was arrested for shooting a man multiple times.

Gregory Allen Willis, 42, was charged with attempted murder.

According to the Arab Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 2000 block of Little Creek Road NE about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers located a man who had been shot several times when they arrived at the scene. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital by Medflight.

Willis was identified as the suspect.

Jail records show Willis was booked into the Marshall County Jail about 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Bond was set at $40,000.

