Man charged with attempted murder after shooting victim multiple times in Arab

A man from Arab was arrested for shooting a man multiple times.
Gregory Allen Willis, 42, was charged with attempted murder.
According to the Arab Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that occurred at a residence on the 2000 block of Little Creek Road NE about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police say officers located a man who had been shot several times when they arrived at the scene. Police say the victim was transported to a hospital by Medflight.
Willis was identified as the suspect.
Jail records show Willis was booked into the Marshall County Jail about 2:25 p.m. Friday.
Bond was set at $40,000.