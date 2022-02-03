Man charged with attempted murder after pointing gun at Huntsville police officer, pulling trigger

A Huntsville man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he pointed a gun at an officer and pulled the trigger.
In addition to attempted murder, James Burleson, 79, also is charged with domestic violence and reckless endangerment.
According to Huntsville police, officer responded to a call in the 600 block of Hal Street on Jan. 10. Police say Burleson pointed a pistol at an officer when they arrived.
The attempted murder charge was added Feb. 1 after the Madison County District Attorney’s Office reviewed body camera footage and saw that Burleson pulled the trigger of the gun he aimed at the officer.
It is not known why the gun did not fire, police said.
No injuries were reported.