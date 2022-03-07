Man charged with arson in Rogersville apartment fire that put his 3-year-old son in hospital

A man is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on arson charges after a 3-year-old boy was hurt in a Rogersville fire.
Jared Lynn Hazelwood, 44, is charged with seven counts of arson related to 5 a.m. Sunday fire at Rogersville Park Apartments.
Hazelwood is the father of the child, according to both police and the boy's mother.
More charges are expected, according to law enforcement officials.
The child was transported to North Alabama Medical Center and later flown to UAB.
According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, Rogersville Police Officer Tyler Dison forced his way into an apartment and rescued the child.
Dison placed the child in his police car and traveled to meet the incoming ambulance.